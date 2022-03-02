Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 35,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

