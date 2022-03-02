Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys $143,300.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 5,598,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

