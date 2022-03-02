Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.88% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

