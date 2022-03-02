Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. 252,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

