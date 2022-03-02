EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 12.8%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.69 and last traded at $333.50. Approximately 9,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.36 and its 200-day moving average is $586.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.