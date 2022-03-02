EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 555,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,755,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.