EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 555,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,755,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

