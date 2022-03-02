EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

EPR opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,827,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

