ESBC Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $47,230.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 154.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.