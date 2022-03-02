Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ESTA traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. 7,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,565. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.