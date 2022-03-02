ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 1,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.