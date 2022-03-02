Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Evergy has raised its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,591. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 909,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Evergy by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 222,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after acquiring an additional 243,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

