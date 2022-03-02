Ewen Stevenson Sells 42,720 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 13.70 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 509.10 ($6.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,402,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,684,941. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.64. The company has a market cap of £103.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Get HSBC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.92) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 565 ($7.58) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.44) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.17) to GBX 484 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 545.58 ($7.32).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.