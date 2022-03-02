Ewen Stevenson Sells 42,720 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).
Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 13.70 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 509.10 ($6.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,402,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,684,941. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.64. The company has a market cap of £103.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.
About HSBC (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
