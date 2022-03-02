Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE FTCH opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

