Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

