FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after buying an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,545,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,273,000 after buying an additional 2,820,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 466,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

