FCF Advisors LLC Sells 40,136 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,136 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 193,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

