Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £129.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £129.57 ($173.84).

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($197.24) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from £112 ($150.28) to £150 ($201.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($154.30) to £130 ($174.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching £113.55 ($152.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,016. The firm has a market cap of £24.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 8,344 ($111.95) and a 1-year high of £136.40 ($183.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of £119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of £113.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.