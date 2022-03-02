Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,101. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

