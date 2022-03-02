First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.57 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $128.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 370,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,791. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $290,954 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

