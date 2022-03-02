First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $174.47. 8,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,464. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

