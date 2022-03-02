First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

AMZN stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,029.95. 91,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,142.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,317.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

