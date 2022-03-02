First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 281,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 130,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 98.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. 107,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

