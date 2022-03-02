First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,243 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 97,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.