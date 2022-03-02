First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPXE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,841,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

NASDAQ FPXE opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

