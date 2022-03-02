First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:GRID opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $107.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.