First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GRID opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $107.16.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.