First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.
FPL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,507. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
