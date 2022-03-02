Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 281,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 130,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,549 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. 84,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

