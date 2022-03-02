Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 723,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,299. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 794,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 640.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 240,190 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.