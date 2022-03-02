FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 23,500 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

LOGI stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 30,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,038. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

