FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 74,672 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,672 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,885,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 384,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,365,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,065,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

DNAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 18,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.