FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 13,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,483. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

