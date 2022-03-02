Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,853. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

