Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,853. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
