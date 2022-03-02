Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $6,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

