G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 249,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 419,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,701. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

