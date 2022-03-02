GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $22.21. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.