GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.