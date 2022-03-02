Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.50. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

