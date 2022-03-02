Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.50. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
