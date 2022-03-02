Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 25.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
