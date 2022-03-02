Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 25.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

