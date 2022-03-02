Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 7.1%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 9,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,844,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -54.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.