Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 7.1%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 9,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,844,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -54.91.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

