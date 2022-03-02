GoHealth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,147% compared to the average volume of 1,860 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 18,058,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,138. The company has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 17.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

