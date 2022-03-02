Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Goodfellow’s previous dividend of $0.15.

GDL stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.18. 16,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Goodfellow has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

