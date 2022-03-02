Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Goodfellow’s previous dividend of $0.15.
GDL stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.18. 16,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Goodfellow has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05.
