Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

