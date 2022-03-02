Graviocoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $588.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $588.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00253127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001323 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

