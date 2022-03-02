Gravity Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,199.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $941,941.25 and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06713279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,871.13 or 1.00392235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

