Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS.

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 234,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. Greif has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.