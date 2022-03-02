Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 133.07 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £582.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.67. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.81).

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,189.02 ($1,595.36).

