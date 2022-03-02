Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $658,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Relx by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

