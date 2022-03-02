H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

