H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

