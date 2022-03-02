Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 244.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,085. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.12 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

